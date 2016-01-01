See All Ophthalmologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Luis Chanes, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Luis Chanes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hospital

Dr. Chanes works at Eye Associates of Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates Of Orange County - Mission Viejo
    27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 368-6688
  2. 2
    Eye Associates Of Orange County - Santa Ana
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 557-5777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Degenerative Disorders of Globe

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Chanes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043277361
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Residency
    • Metrohealth Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Chanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chanes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chanes has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

