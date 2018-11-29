See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Casaubon works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Austin Office
    6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 3, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casaubon?

    Nov 29, 2018
    I have been going to see Dr. Casaubon for several years. I went to another doctor who told me I had a thyroid problem and to come back in 6 months (with no medication prescribed). I was told that my thyroid may die. I made an appointment within a few days to see Dr. Casaubon. Dr. Casaubon found a small lump in my thyroid and put me on meds right away. The meds took care of the problem and he has monitored my care since then. He is a very calm, caring & knowledgeable doc. Highly recommend.
    AN in Austin, TX — Nov 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casaubon to family and friends

    Dr. Casaubon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casaubon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447225495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casaubon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casaubon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casaubon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casaubon works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Casaubon’s profile.

    Dr. Casaubon has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casaubon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Casaubon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casaubon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casaubon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casaubon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.