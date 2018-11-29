Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casaubon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Casaubon works at
Locations
Central Austin Office6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 3, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 458-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr. Casaubon for several years. I went to another doctor who told me I had a thyroid problem and to come back in 6 months (with no medication prescribed). I was told that my thyroid may die. I made an appointment within a few days to see Dr. Casaubon. Dr. Casaubon found a small lump in my thyroid and put me on meds right away. The meds took care of the problem and he has monitored my care since then. He is a very calm, caring & knowledgeable doc. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1447225495
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Casaubon works at
