Dr. Luis Carcache, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Carcache, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
1
Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees800 SW 108th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 348-3627
2
Fiu Health Faculty Group Practice1600 S Andrews Ave Ste 1090, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 523-2727
3
FIU Health Faculty Group Practice885 Fiu South Campus # 131, Miami, FL 33199 Directions (305) 348-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent follow up. Always available when needed, especially critical situations. Extremely supportive staff.
About Dr. Luis Carcache, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881866796
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Florida International University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carcache has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carcache accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carcache has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carcache on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carcache speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carcache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carcache.
