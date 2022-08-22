Dr. Luis Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Camacho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Camacho, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Militar Nueva Granada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Oncology and Blood Disorders6560 Fannin St Ste 1224, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2155
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been suffering for about 6 weeks after being discharged from the hospital in Florida. Not a single doctor could get me seen. Thankfully, the caring team that he has scheduled me for the following day after I arrived in Texas. He’s intelligent, but has a great listening ear. He takes all of the data and draws a picture on a dry erase board so that you can see what he’s concluding. I was stunned. Just fantastic. I had labs done immediately after the visit downstairs. Just incredible care, the kind that you don’t see anymore.
About Dr. Luis Camacho, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- The George Washington University Medical Center
- The George Washington University Medical Center
- Univ. Militar Nueva Granada School Of Medicine
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.