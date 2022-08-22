Dr. Luis Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Blanco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Luis Blanco MD PA8752 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 554-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE A THE BEST EXPIRENCE WITH THE DOCTOR
About Dr. Luis Blanco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
