Dr. Luis Bermudez, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Luis Bermudez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Bermudez works at Miami Endocrine Associates in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empathy Health Care of Dade Llc.
    5040 NW 7th St Ste 635, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 644-2212
  2. 2
    Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 10, 2022
It is the first time I visit an endocrinologist. I am very satisfied with your attention, the observations you made and the changes to my medication schedule. Every diabetic should visit an endocrinologist. I highly recommend it. Elizabeth Davaro
Elizabeth Davaro — Oct 10, 2022
About Dr. Luis Bermudez, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609226828
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bermudez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bermudez works at Miami Endocrine Associates in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bermudez’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

