Dr. Luis Becerra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Becerra works at Aventura Neurologic Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.