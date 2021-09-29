Dr. Luis Batlle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batlle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Batlle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Batlle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Batlle works at
Locations
1
Access Imaging Center2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Spine Institute5500 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 797-7463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Batlle for several years, I am very happy with his service, he has helped me with my back issues. I think he is a very caring physician. Some times I have had to wait a little longer for my appointment, but He is definitely worth the wait. I have been to other Drs. but did not get the same results. Thank you Dr. Batlle.
About Dr. Luis Batlle, MD
- Pain Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
