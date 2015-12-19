Overview

Dr. Luis Aybar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Aybar works at Mount Sinai Heart at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.