Dr. Luis Aybar, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Aybar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Aybar works at Mount Sinai Heart at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Medical Center Cardiology
    147 E 26th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    Dec 19, 2015
    This is the second doctor that I know - and I have seen many over the years - that has the patient's care at heart. Dr. Aybar takes his time to explain everything using words that the patient understands. He does not mind repeating the explanation if the patient does not get it the first time. He does not hide the truth but always finds a way to make the patient feel better. One leaves his office with renewed hopes. Dr. Aybar is very kind. More than 500 characters are needed for this survey.
    Gerald Sterling, B.A., M.S., M.S. in Manhattan, NY — Dec 19, 2015
    About Dr. Luis Aybar, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1811155088
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Diseases - Beth Israel Medical Center (Albert Einstein School of Medicine)
    • Internal Medicine - Beth Israel Medical Center (Albert Einstein School of Medicine)
    • Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Aybar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aybar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aybar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aybar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aybar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aybar works at Mount Sinai Heart at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aybar’s profile.

    Dr. Aybar has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aybar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aybar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aybar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aybar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aybar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

