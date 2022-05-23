Dr. Luis Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Armstrong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology and Advanced Endoscopy613 Elizabeth St Ste 509, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my wife and I are patients with Dr. Armstrong and his clear, direct communication is amazing. Highly recommended him to anyone seeking expert health care.
About Dr. Luis Armstrong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952411670
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
