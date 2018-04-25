Dr. Luis Arias-Urdaneta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias-Urdaneta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arias-Urdaneta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Arias-Urdaneta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miami Beach Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Doctor Lius Arias-Urdaneta is one the best doctor that I ever have and is the best.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629396486
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Rheumatology
