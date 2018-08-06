Dr. Luis Arencibia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arencibia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arencibia, MD
Dr. Luis Arencibia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Arencibia works at
VIP Healthcare4315 Houma Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 349-6330Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Louisiana Wound Care Specialsts4320 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 835-4919
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Moved my kids from their pediatrician and now our whole family sees him. He is very invested in each of our family members. He Is friendly and compassionate. He is such a blessing to us.
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528266509
- East Jefferson General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- University Of Phoneix
Dr. Arencibia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arencibia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arencibia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arencibia works at
Dr. Arencibia speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arencibia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arencibia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arencibia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arencibia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.