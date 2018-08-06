Overview

Dr. Luis Arencibia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Arencibia works at VIP Healthcare in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.