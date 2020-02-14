Overview

Dr. Luis Arango, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arango works at Luis Arango, MD in Mission, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.