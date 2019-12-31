See All Pediatricians in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD

Pediatrics
3
Overview

Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De La Plata and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4020 21st St Ste 2, Lubbock, TX 79410 (806) 792-2847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Pain

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Dr Arandia Antelo was the only one who was able to diagnose an MRSA infection on the skin of our kid and he was the first to order a blood test to see what antibiotic the germs were resistant to. Indeed, it was MRSA, and after trying everything from Keflex to Duricef that Dr Gray had prescribed empirically (and refusing a test), and after 2 weeks of the infection spreading, Dr. Arandia-Antelo had our kid saved with.... Vancomycin!!! The only antibiotic that test showed would work on his staph.
    Dec 31, 2019
    About Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1649376815
    Education & Certifications

    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • Universidad Nacional De La Plata
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arandia-Antelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arandia-Antelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arandia-Antelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arandia-Antelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arandia-Antelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

