Dr. Arandia-Antelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De La Plata and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4020 21st St Ste 2, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-2847
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arandia Antelo was the only one who was able to diagnose an MRSA infection on the skin of our kid and he was the first to order a blood test to see what antibiotic the germs were resistant to. Indeed, it was MRSA, and after trying everything from Keflex to Duricef that Dr Gray had prescribed empirically (and refusing a test), and after 2 weeks of the infection spreading, Dr. Arandia-Antelo had our kid saved with.... Vancomycin!!! The only antibiotic that test showed would work on his staph.
About Dr. Luis Arandia-Antelo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649376815
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad Nacional De La Plata
Frequently Asked Questions
