Dr. Luis Annoni-Suau, MD
Dr. Luis Annoni-Suau, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra|Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Coast Retina Associates2055 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6743Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Coast Arrhythmia Center3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 360, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 588-8294Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Cardiology Consultants14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2390Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Annoni's since 2008, (at the Hudson office), at that time the office staff was rude and inefficient. However since 2014 it has improved significantly, where they're currently very polite and helpful, and try to schedule you in when they can. A good diagnostician, Dr. Annoni is very knowledgeable & explains anything we ask clearly with diagrams etc. We're extremely pleased with him. The only negative side is he's spread out too thin as all EPs are; we need more of them in the area for sure!
About Dr. Luis Annoni-Suau, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073501789
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center|Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra|Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
