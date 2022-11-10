Overview

Dr. Luis Annoni-Suau, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra|Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Annoni-Suau works at Gulf Coast Retina Associates in Trinity, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.