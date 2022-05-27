Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Alvarez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
G I Diagnostic Center LLC1100 Andre St Ste 300, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 364-9225
Pediatric Group of Acadiana Site #10520 N Lewis St Ste 200, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 364-9225
- 3 1101 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 993-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gastrointestinal procedures are just plain NOT FUN! But if I've got to go through this, I can't think of anyone else I would choose as partners but Dr Alverez and his staff. He clearly explained everything, answered my questions and listened to my complaints. I felt they were thorough, knowledgeable and friendly. I had a 2 hour wait but when you're that good it's like a good restaurant. who wants to eat where it's empty. Hmm thanks Doc & Staff
About Dr. Luis Alvarez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174599559
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
