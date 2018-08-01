Dr. Luis Alvaradohernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvaradohernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Alvaradohernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Alvaradohernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alvaradohernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Cardiology1800 SE 17th St Ste 700, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 259-2159
-
2
Pma13696 N US Highway 441 Ste 100, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-2159
-
3
Premier Healthcare Solutions LLC8958 CONROY WINDERMERE RD, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 352-1030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
All About Women Obgyn Clinic1015 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 561-3222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvaradohernandez?
I am so pleased with Dr Alvarado. He is a very respectful and thorough Dr. Everytime I come to see him he addresses every of my needs. I’d recommend him to anyone you will not be disappointed. Great office, great team, love them all !!!!!! If I had the option to give 100 I would.
About Dr. Luis Alvaradohernandez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1265481733
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvaradohernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvaradohernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvaradohernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvaradohernandez works at
Dr. Alvaradohernandez has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvaradohernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvaradohernandez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvaradohernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvaradohernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvaradohernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvaradohernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.