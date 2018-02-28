See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Luis Alvarado Lopez, MD

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Luis Alvarado Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Alvarado Lopez works at CARE MAX MEDICAL CENTER- MIAMI in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Caremax of Miami LLC
    Caremax of Miami LLC
9605 W FLAGLER ST, Miami, FL 33174
(305) 559-0278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Rapid Flu Test
Obesity
Overweight
Rapid Flu Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Overweight
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Cough
Dry Eyes
Gout
Hernia
Insomnia
Migraine
Nausea
Polyuria
Rash
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2018
    Dr Alvarado gran profesional de la Salud. Una persona que me ha demostrado q ama su profesión, inteligente, competente, humano, respetuoso y siempre dispuesto para aclarar dudas y preguntas a sus pacientes. Confio plenamente en su capacidades como médico y como persona, excelente! Ese es mi médico y me siento complacida con todo lo q he logrado con mi salud gracias a mi Doc. Deben existir no muchos si no TODOS como el.?? ATR
    ATORRES in ORLANDO — Feb 28, 2018
    About Dr. Luis Alvarado Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467424143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Alvarado Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado Lopez works at CARE MAX MEDICAL CENTER- MIAMI in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alvarado Lopez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

