Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Acosta-Corrales works at Luis D Acosta MD PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Luis D. Acosta M.d.p.a.
    1201 N Mesa St Ste E, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 541-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Autonomic Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2020
    Dr Acosta is an excellent doctor, he knew what I had after over 50 years of going to different doctors and hearing things like, “You worry too much”, or “You must have a little depression”. Since the first visit he knew what I had; then, he confirmed it with the lab tests. I really appreciate his help and would be eternally grateful to him; you can imagine how frustrated and sick I felt for almost 60 years.
    Elsa Cloud — May 10, 2020
    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    51 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1235140997
    VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
