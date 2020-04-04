Dr. Bernabela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luigino Bernabela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luigino Bernabela, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Bernabela works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (817) 882-2420MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very thorough. Explains everything so well.
About Dr. Luigino Bernabela, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215241187
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernabela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernabela works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernabela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernabela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernabela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernabela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.