Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD
Overview
Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Catania Medical School Catania Italy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Terminella works at
Locations
Clear Lake Specialties500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3507MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Italian
- 1063400406
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University Of Hawaii Honolulu Hi
- Brown University Program a Minlam Hospital Providence Ri
- University Of Catania Medical School Catania Italy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terminella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terminella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terminella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terminella has seen patients for Acidosis and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terminella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terminella speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Terminella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terminella.
