Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Catania Medical School Catania Italy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Terminella works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Clear Lake Specialties
    500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3507
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Pneumonia

Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Thoracentesis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Air and Gas Embolism
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Cryptococcosis
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pulmonary Edema
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis
Viral Infection
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English, Italian
    • 1063400406
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • University Of Hawaii Honolulu Hi
    • Brown University Program a Minlam Hospital Providence Ri
    • University Of Catania Medical School Catania Italy
    Dr. Luigi Terminella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terminella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terminella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terminella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terminella works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Terminella’s profile.

    Dr. Terminella has seen patients for Acidosis and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terminella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Terminella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terminella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terminella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terminella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

