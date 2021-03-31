Overview

Dr. Luigi Simone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Simone works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.