Overview

Dr. Luigi Querusio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Querusio works at NCH Physicians Group General Surgery in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.