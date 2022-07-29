Dr. Bonomini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luigi Bonomini, MD
Overview
Dr. Luigi Bonomini, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Modern Nephrology & Transplant767 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 992-9022
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is under his care and he’s very personable and thorough. He takes good care of him. Staff is also very nice and efficient.
About Dr. Luigi Bonomini, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1992771349
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital (New York)
- Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Internal Medicine
