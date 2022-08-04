Dr. Luigi Bertoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luigi Bertoli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Southern Hematology Oncology PC2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 626, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2888
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
HE IS ABSOLUTLY THE BEST DOCTOR I HAVE BEEN TOO. INTELLIGENT,CARING AND ,WORKS TIRELESSLY TO FIND A RESOULTION TO ONE'S MEDICAL PROBLEMS. SO THANKFUL HE IS MT DOCTOR.
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1164514386
- UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bertoli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertoli speaks Italian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertoli.
