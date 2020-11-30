Overview

Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.



Dr. Churchwell works at Dermatology East in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.