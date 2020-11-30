Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Churchwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Locations
Dermatology East P.l.l.c.1335 Cordova CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 753-2794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu is amazing! She has saved me more times than I can count. I’m in the sun everyday of my professional life. I would recommend her professional skills and patient-doctor relationship to anyone!!
About Dr. Luella Churchwell, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Churchwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Churchwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Churchwell has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Churchwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Churchwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churchwell.
