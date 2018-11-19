Dr. Luella Bangura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luella Bangura, MD
Dr. Luella Bangura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bangura works at
Blackbird Clinical Services2 Executive Dr Ste D, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-8700
- Aetna
Dr. Bangura saved my life’s a decade ago because she took the time to get to know me and my health needs. No other physician thought to ask whether I was getting enough sleep and nutrients, just asked me questions and thought about my lifestyle to direct her to checking tests that I needed instead of just calling me fat and not telling me to lose weight. Now I’m getting the treatment I need to help me with my chronic health conditions and able to work and do well. I went into healthcare too.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720094584
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bangura works at
