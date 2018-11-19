See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Luella Bangura, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luella Bangura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bangura works at Blackbird Clinical Services in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blackbird Clinical Services
    2 Executive Dr Ste D, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 19, 2018
    Dr. Bangura saved my life’s a decade ago because she took the time to get to know me and my health needs. No other physician thought to ask whether I was getting enough sleep and nutrients, just asked me questions and thought about my lifestyle to direct her to checking tests that I needed instead of just calling me fat and not telling me to lose weight. Now I’m getting the treatment I need to help me with my chronic health conditions and able to work and do well. I went into healthcare too.
    Grace F. in Lafayette, IN — Nov 19, 2018
    About Dr. Luella Bangura, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720094584
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luella Bangura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bangura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bangura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bangura works at Blackbird Clinical Services in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bangura’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

