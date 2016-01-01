Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lettau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD
Overview
Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University of Wisconsin Medical School - Madison WI and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Eye Institute1520 Old Trolley Rd Ste 101, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0677
Lowcountry Infectious Diseases1938 Charlie Hall Blvd Unit B, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 487-0680Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ludwig Lettau, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Milwaukee Co Med Center
- Martin L King Genl Hospital|Martin Luther King Jr Hospital - Los Angeles CA
- Presby Med Center|Presbyterian Medical Center - Denver CO
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University of Wisconsin Medical School - Madison WI
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lettau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lettau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lettau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lettau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.