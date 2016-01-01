See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Ludwig Cavaliere, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ludwig Cavaliere, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. Cavaliere works at Macon Medical Group in Macon, GA with other offices in Fort Valley, GA, Milledgeville, GA and Gray, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macon Medical Group
    640 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-5455
  2. 2
    Fort Valley Dialysis
    557 Bluebird Blvd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 825-7208
  3. 3
    Milledgeville Dialysis
    400 S Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 453-9489
  4. 4
    Central Georgia Kidney Specialists
    1002 Boulder Dr, Gray, GA 31032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 986-3066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Navicent Health Baldwin
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Small Kidney
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ludwig Cavaliere, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952300469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ludwig Cavaliere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavaliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavaliere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaliere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

