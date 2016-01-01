Overview

Dr. Ludwig Cavaliere, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Cavaliere works at Macon Medical Group in Macon, GA with other offices in Fort Valley, GA, Milledgeville, GA and Gray, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.