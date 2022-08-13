Overview

Dr. Luda Kamenetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kamenetsky works at Luda Kamenetsky MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.