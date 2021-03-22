See All Oncologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD

Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Nieves-Arriba works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4787

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2021
    I feel completely safe with Dr. Nieves. Awesome doc!!!
    — Mar 22, 2021
    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves-Arriba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieves-Arriba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieves-Arriba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieves-Arriba works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Nieves-Arriba’s profile.

    Dr. Nieves-Arriba has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves-Arriba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves-Arriba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves-Arriba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves-Arriba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves-Arriba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

