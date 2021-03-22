Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves-Arriba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Nieves-Arriba works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieves-Arriba?
I feel completely safe with Dr. Nieves. Awesome doc!!!
About Dr. Lucybeth Nieves-Arriba, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386735827
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves-Arriba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves-Arriba accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nieves-Arriba using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nieves-Arriba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves-Arriba works at
Dr. Nieves-Arriba has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves-Arriba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves-Arriba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves-Arriba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves-Arriba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves-Arriba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.