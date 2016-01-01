Dr. Won has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Won, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Won, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Won works at
Locations
American West Healthcare Soutions520 N Main St Ste 220, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 543-5609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lucy Won, DO
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won works at
Dr. Won has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Won on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
