Dr. Lucy Tovmasian, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucy Tovmasian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Michael Leibman MD420 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4040
Rlscc LLC222 Cedar Ln Ste 303, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience ever. Personal but yet professional. The only time I enjoyed being at the doctors office.
About Dr. Lucy Tovmasian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tovmasian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tovmasian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tovmasian has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tovmasian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tovmasian speaks Armenian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovmasian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovmasian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovmasian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovmasian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.