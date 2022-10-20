Overview

Dr. Lucy Safi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Safi works at Heart and Vascular Institute in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.