Dr. Lucy Puryear, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lucy Puryear, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Puryear works at THE WOMENS PLACE AT TEXAS CHILDRENS PAVILLION FOR WOMEN in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Womens Place At Texas Childrens Pavillion for Women
    6651 Main St Ste F350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 826-5281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lucy Puryear, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245487594
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puryear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puryear works at THE WOMENS PLACE AT TEXAS CHILDRENS PAVILLION FOR WOMEN in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Puryear’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puryear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

