Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucy Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Martin works at
Martin Dermatology Pl2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 505, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 444-3376
Conviva Care Center10401 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 662-5200
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve had such a great experience with Dr. Martin that I’ve recommended her to my family. Excellent patient care from Dr. Martin and the office staff. The office is very clean and I like that it is a smaller practice. I was surprised at the short wait times even before COVID-19. She always calls back if I have any questions/leave a voicemail. Dr. Martin is the only doctor that has diagnosed and effectively help me manage my psoriasis and eczema after seeing other dermatologist that come in for a couple minutes and write everything off to their PA or MA. I am not one to write reviews whether good or bad. I definitely recommend Dr. Martin.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1689885691
- Dermatology
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martin has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.