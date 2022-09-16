Dr. Lucy Lomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Lomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucy Lomas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in South Easton, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Good Samaritan Medical Center Ob/Gyn21 Bristol Dr Ste 203, South Easton, MA 02375 Directions (508) 565-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lucy Lomas, MD
- Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184854432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomas has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.