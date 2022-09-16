Overview

Dr. Lucy Lomas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in South Easton, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Lomas works at SMG East Bridgewater Ob/Gyn in South Easton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.