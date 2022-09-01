See All Dermatologists in Coppell, TX
Dr. Lucy Li, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucy Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Coppell, TX. They completed their residency with Boston University Med School Roger Williams

Dr. Li works at Epiphany Dermatology - Coppell, TX in Coppell, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX, Denton, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coppell, TX
    215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 170, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 312-7302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Frisco Dermatology
    9191 Kyser Way Bldg 3, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 712-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Denton Dermatology Specialists
    3317 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 142, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 333-3724
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Dermatology Specialists
    580 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 290, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saginaw Dermatology Specialists
    817 Towne Ct Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Warts
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Warts
Intertrigo

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Li is an amazing specialist and provides on-going care for me and my family for over 15 years. We appreciate her knowledge, ability to explain the most complex treatment, and her patience. I also like two locations where doctor can see me and flexibility to schedule appointments in both locations. Her staff is kind, demonstrates professionalism, and knowledge.
    Barbara M Larsen — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Lucy Li, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
    • 1164419701
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med School Roger Williams
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital Wash University
    • Harvard Medical School
