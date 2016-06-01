Dr. Lucy La Perna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Perna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy La Perna, DO
Dr. Lucy La Perna, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
-
1
Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates Inc.3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5360, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 340-7747
-
2
Mid Level Practitioners7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8000
-
3
Continucare Program921 E Franklin St, Kenton, OH 43326 Directions (614) 544-2301
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Laperna was compassionate and engaged. For the first time, I felt a physician was genuinely interested in my healing. While she ultimately couldn't help me (it was a stretch to see a vascular specialist in the first place), she followed up with my results within 48 hours and helped me determine which steps to take next. It was refreshing and invigorating getting this attention from her!! May God bless you, Dr. Laperna!!
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922003383
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
