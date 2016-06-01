Overview

Dr. Lucy La Perna, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. La Perna works at RIVERSIDE RADIOLOGY AND INTERVENTIONAL ASSOCIATES in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Kenton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.