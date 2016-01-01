Dr. Lucy Kolloori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolloori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Kolloori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Kolloori, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kolloori works at
Locations
-
1
Serenity Anesthesia1800 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 273-2929
-
2
Cerebral Palsy of Nys2324 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10303 Directions (718) 447-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolloori?
About Dr. Lucy Kolloori, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114004272
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolloori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolloori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolloori works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolloori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolloori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolloori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolloori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.