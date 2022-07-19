Dr. Lucy Joo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Joo, DO
Overview
Dr. Lucy Joo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Joo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joo?
Wonderful experience in the hospital!
About Dr. Lucy Joo, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1669813804
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joo works at
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Joo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.