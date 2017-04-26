Overview

Dr. Lucy Hwang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hwang works at Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

