Dr. Lucy Heo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucy Heo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Heo works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL, Warrenville, IL and Skokie, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7057
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Breast Surgery Clinic
    800 Austin St Ste 354, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 491-6890
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Presence Medical Group
    4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 679-5120
  4. 4
    Resurrection Services
    4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 634, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 679-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Syphilis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Syphilis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 21, 2018
    Dr. Heo had been my wife's OB for 4 years. Our experience with her was sooooooooooooo great!!
    Shawn in Evanston — Mar 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lucy Heo, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1336163625
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med Midwestern University Affiliated Hospitals
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heo speaks Korean and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Heo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

