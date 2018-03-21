Dr. Heo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Heo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Heo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7057
AMITA Health Breast Surgery Clinic800 Austin St Ste 354, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 491-6890Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday7:00am - 2:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Presence Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (847) 679-5120
Resurrection Services4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 634, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 679-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heo had been my wife's OB for 4 years. Our experience with her was sooooooooooooo great!!
About Dr. Lucy Heo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med Midwestern University Affiliated Hospitals
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heo speaks Korean and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Heo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.