Overview

Dr. Lucy Esberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Esberg works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.