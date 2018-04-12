See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Desportes works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southpark Surgery Center LLC
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3150
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Matthews
    724 Aubrey Bell Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Lucy DesPortes was Dr. Lucy Yarborough when I saw her, so it was several years ago. You don't forget a cordial and capable physician. Dr. DesPortes cut my eye cyst and prescribed the right medication to make the eye heal faster.
    Robin Faison in Charlotte — Apr 12, 2018
    About Dr. Lucy Desportes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558319368
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
