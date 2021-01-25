Overview

Dr. Lucy De La Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. De La Cruz works at Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner in Herndon, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Alexandria, VA, Jupiter, FL and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.