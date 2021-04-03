Overview

Dr. Lucy Coccimiglio, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Coccimiglio works at Comprehensive Urologists in Waterford, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Pontiac, MI and Milford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.