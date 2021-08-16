Dr. Lucy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lucy Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chen works at
Pediatric Eye Physicians PC95 Madison Ave Ste 301, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-8814
- 2 70 Sparta Ave Ste 101, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 540-8814
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just brought my son for exam upon recommendation from Facebook group. Office is very nice. Temperature taken socially distanced seating and everyone maser and gloved. Dr Chen was very kind and her efficient. She was able to get so much information on my wiggly 2 yr old. I have no hesitation recommending her
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1366556615
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
