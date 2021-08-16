See All Ophthalmologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Lucy Chen, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (37)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lucy Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chen works at Advocare Pediatric Eye in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Diplopia and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pediatric Eye Physicians PC
    95 Madison Ave Ste 301, Morristown, NJ 07960
    70 Sparta Ave Ste 101, Sparta, NJ 07871

Farsightedness
Diplopia
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Diplopia
Astigmatism

Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Just brought my son for exam upon recommendation from Facebook group. Office is very nice. Temperature taken socially distanced seating and everyone maser and gloved. Dr Chen was very kind and her efficient. She was able to get so much information on my wiggly 2 yr old. I have no hesitation recommending her
    — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lucy Chen, MD

    Ophthalmology
    38 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1366556615
    Education & Certifications

    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Farsightedness, Diplopia and Astigmatism, and more.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

