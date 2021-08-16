Overview

Dr. Lucy Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chen works at Advocare Pediatric Eye in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Diplopia and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.