Dr. Burciaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucy Burciaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Burciaga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Benson, AZ. They completed their residency with Bexar Co Hospital
Dr. Burciaga works at
Locations
1
Benson Chiricahua Pharmacy335 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 586-4040
2
Iora Senior Health Inc.8616 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 468-4809Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Lynnell P Gardner MD PC6761 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 6, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 298-2313
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My elderly mother had her 1st visit with Dr. Burciaga today. My mother has a new blood disorder and Dr. Burciaga provided a good explanation and advice on how to proceed. She spent a good deal of time with my mother and answered all of our many questions. We felt a lot better after this visit.
About Dr. Lucy Burciaga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1497835649
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hospital
- Kaiser Permanante
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burciaga accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Burciaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burciaga works at
Dr. Burciaga speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Burciaga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burciaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burciaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burciaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.