Overview

Dr. Lucrecia Sta Ana, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sta Ana works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Katy, TX with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.